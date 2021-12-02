The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Update

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TMAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,999. Music Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Music Acquisition in the second quarter worth $56,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in Music Acquisition by 13.3% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Music Acquisition in the third quarter worth $438,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Music Acquisition by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Music Acquisition by 3.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

