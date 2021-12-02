Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.77. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.68. 877,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.