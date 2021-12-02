BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $167,025.82 and $175,953.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

