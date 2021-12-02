$152.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post sales of $152.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.20 million and the lowest is $151.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year sales of $620.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.43 million to $622.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $676.09 million, with estimates ranging from $659.13 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

STER traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 274,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,547. Sterling Check has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,434,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

