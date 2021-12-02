Brokerages Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT at €279.08

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €277.18 ($314.98).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

