Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Egretia has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $1.47 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00238744 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.