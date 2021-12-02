Brokerages Anticipate Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

XPDI has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 1,460,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 323,940 shares in the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

