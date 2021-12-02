MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNSB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.