Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Update

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 736,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,521,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 857,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,751. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

