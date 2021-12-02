Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 127,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,047. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -135.92.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

