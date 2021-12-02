Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.
CLH stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.61. 513,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
