Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

CLH stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.61. 513,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

