Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DIG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 314 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 73,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,275. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.24 million and a PE ratio of -175.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.26. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 263.70 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.67 ($4.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Gay Collins purchased 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £9,944.96 ($12,993.15).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.