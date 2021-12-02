Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

EPAY traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $45.32. 223,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,608 shares of company stock worth $540,360 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

