Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Target Price at $5.30

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 816,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,668. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 895,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 511,965 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

