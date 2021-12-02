Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Tesco stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 187,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

