Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Decreases By 43.0%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,100 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $56.95. 782,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,929. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

