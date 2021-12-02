Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Declines By 41.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 613,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
