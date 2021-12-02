Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Declines By 41.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 613,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

