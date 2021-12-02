908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 291,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.53 million and a PE ratio of -11.11. 908 Devices has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $79.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

