All Sports Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00237642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

