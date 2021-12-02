Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Cap of $61,602.90

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $61,602.90 and $19.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055565 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 160.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,363,081 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

