Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,034,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.