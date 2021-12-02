$2.52 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. Bank of Montreal reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $10.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Montreal.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.18. 883,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $112.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

