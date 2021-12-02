Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Decreases By 34.7%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:SGU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,970. Star Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $411.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.
About Star Group
Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
