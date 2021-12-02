Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 74,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 34,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,098. The company has a market cap of $68.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

