Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.6% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $49,575,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $13.92 on Thursday, reaching $320.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,009. The company has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.50. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

