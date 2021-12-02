Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MZDAY. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

