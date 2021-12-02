Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

