Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.
VMO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,043. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
