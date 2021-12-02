Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

VMO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,043. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth about $877,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

