Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76.

On Friday, September 17th, D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Friday, October 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24.

NASDAQ OM traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 735,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

