PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of GHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 137,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
