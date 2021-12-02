Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 101.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 512,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 445.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,276. The stock has a market cap of $776.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

