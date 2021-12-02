Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $127.80

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.30. The company had a trading volume of 259,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,207. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -146.86 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,607. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

