SHIELD Market Capitalization Reaches $174,967.91 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $174,967.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,834.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,538.86 or 0.07986054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00360589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.32 or 0.00998184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00083228 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.03 or 0.00420573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.00401721 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

