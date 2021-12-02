Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $4,931,933.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

