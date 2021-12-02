Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 271,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $919,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 229,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,618. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

