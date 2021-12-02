KOK (KOK) Price Hits $4.87 on Major Exchanges

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $522.90 million and $17.79 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00008572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00087411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

