Odyssey Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $332,914.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00238208 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00087411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.