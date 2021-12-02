Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 1,053,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,993. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after purchasing an additional 731,077 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 459,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

