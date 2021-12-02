Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00194845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00631812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

