Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. 2,494,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

