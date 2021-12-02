C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.22. 1,306,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,367. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

