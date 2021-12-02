Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $323.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.33 million and the highest is $327.95 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 1,053,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,993. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.