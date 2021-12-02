Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Offerpad.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OPAD stock traded down 0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 6.84. The company had a trading volume of 413,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,472. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 6.64 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.08.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

