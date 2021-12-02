R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RRD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 930,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,677. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $774.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

