Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the October 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE MIT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 8,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Mason Industrial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

