Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 21885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELTF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

