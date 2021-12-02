iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.74

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.74 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 87832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

