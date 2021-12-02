Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 43,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

