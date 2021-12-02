Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years.

Shares of CEV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.28% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

