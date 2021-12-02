Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 83,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,404. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

