Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 83,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,404. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.